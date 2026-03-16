Darius Garland News: Drops 25 points in loss
Garland collected 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to San Antonio.
Garland pieced together yet another impressive all-around performance, but it wasn't enough to will LA to a victory. He scored 20-plus points for a fifth straight game and recorded his first double-double since returning from a right big toe sprain by making his mark as a facilitator. The Clippers will gear up for a back-to-back later in the week, so it's possible that Garland will sit either Wednesday or Thursday in an effort to keep him healthy.
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