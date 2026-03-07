Darius Garland News: Fades injury report
Garland (toe) is off the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Garland was held out of Friday's loss to the Spurs due to left toe injury management but will suit up for the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back set Saturday. He has appeared in two games for the Clippers since being acquired from the Cavaliers in early February and came off the bench in each of those two contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 25 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More