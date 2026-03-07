Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Garland (toe) is off the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Garland was held out of Friday's loss to the Spurs due to left toe injury management but will suit up for the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back set Saturday. He has appeared in two games for the Clippers since being acquired from the Cavaliers in early February and came off the bench in each of those two contests.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
