Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Goes for 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:56am

Garland finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 win over Toronto.

Garland has been slightly inconsistent of late, but the floor general seems to be finding his footing in Los Angeles while learning how to play with Kawhi Leonard. Garland has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine outings dating back to March 7, a stretch in which he's averaging a loaded line of 23.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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