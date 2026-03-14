Darius Garland News: Good to go Saturday
Garland (toe) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Garland did not play in the front end of the Clippers' back-to-back set against the Bulls on Friday while managing a lingering left toe injury, but the veteran point guard will be available for Saturday's Western Conference clash. Over his last three outings, Garland has averaged 21.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 4.3 threes and 1.3 steals over 26.3 minutes per game.
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