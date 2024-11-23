Darius Garland News: Good to go Sunday

Garland (groin) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Raptors.

Garland will return to action Sunday after missing Cleveland's previous contest due to a left groin strain. The 24-year-old guard should reclaim his starting spot from Ty Jerome. Garland is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.