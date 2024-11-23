Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Garland (groin) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Raptors.

Garland will return to action Sunday after missing Cleveland's previous contest due to a left groin strain. The 24-year-old guard should reclaim his starting spot from Ty Jerome. Garland is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now