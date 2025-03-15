Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Hands out nine assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Garland finished Friday's 133-124 win over the Grizzlies with 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 30 minutes.

Garland finished just one dime away from recording what would've been his third double-double since the beginning of February, but the star floor general has been remarkably consistent in recent weeks. He's scored in double digits while handing seven or more assists in six of his last eight outings, a span in which he's averaging a solid line of 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now