Darius Garland News: Hands out nine assists

Garland finished Friday's 133-124 win over the Grizzlies with 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 30 minutes.

Garland finished just one dime away from recording what would've been his third double-double since the beginning of February, but the star floor general has been remarkably consistent in recent weeks. He's scored in double digits while handing seven or more assists in six of his last eight outings, a span in which he's averaging a solid line of 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.