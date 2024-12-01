Darius Garland News: Heating up from beyond the arc

Garland racked up 22 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 win over the Celtics.

Garland's 22 points were overshadowed a bit by backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell's game-high 35 points on the strength of his second-half heroics in Sunday's narrow win over the defending-champion Celtics, but this display was a major improvement from his 3-for-21 showing from the floor in a loss to Boston on Nov. 19. The 24-year-old star guard has returned to form in his past four outings following that dreadful performance, however, averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes per game and shooting a hot 53.6 percent from deep during this period. Garland has a highly favorable matchup Tuesday with the 2-16 Wizards, a club with the worst defensive efficiency rating (117.6) in the NBA this season.