Darius Garland News: Hits for 19 in Friday's win

Garland contributed 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Spurs.

The 25-year-old guard continues to provide the Cavs with a strong floor. Garland has produced double-digit points with at least one made three-pointer in 18 straight games, averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.