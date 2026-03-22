Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Huge performance vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Garland ended Saturday's 138-131 overtime win over Dallas with 41 points (15-24 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Garland was cleared to return for Saturday's game after a one-game absence due to left toe injury management. The veteran point guard made a big impact in his return, becoming the first Clippers player in franchise history with 40-plus points, 10-plus assists and seven-plus three-pointers in a game. This is the kind of production the Clippers were envisioning with Garland after acquiring him from the Cavaliers in early February in exchange for James Harden. Since making his Clippers debut March 2, Garland has averaged 21.4 points, 7.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 threes and 1.1 steals over 28.4 minutes per game.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago