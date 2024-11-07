Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Just misses double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Garland contributed 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, nine assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 victory over the Pelicans.

The undefeated Cavaliers are firing on all cylinders right now, and Garland is reaping the benefits. The sixth-year guard has dished at least eight assists in four of the last five contests while scoring in double digits in eight straight, and over the latter stretch he's averaging 21.4 points, 6.9 assists, 3.6 threes, 2.0 boards and 1.1 steals while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 50.0 percent (29-for-58) from beyond the arc.




