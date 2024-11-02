Darius Garland News: Leader in scoring in victory

Garland contributed 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 120-109 victory over the Magic.

Garland led the way for Cleveland on the offensive side of the floor, leading all Cavaliers players in scoring and threes made in another impressive offensive showcase. Garland has connected on at least three thees in four contests this season, having tallied at least 25 points in two outings.