Darius Garland

Darius Garland News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Garland posted a game-high 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and seven assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Pacers.

The 24-year-old guard remains locked in, scoring at least 20 points for the seventh time in the last 10 games while providing at least seven dimes for the eighth time. During that span, Garland's averaging 23.2 points, 7.5 assists, 3.1 threes, 2.6 boards and 1.4 steals while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 43.7 percent from long distance.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
