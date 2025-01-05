Darius Garland News: Leads offensively as top scorer
Garland totaled 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 win over Charlotte.
Garland led the way for Cleveland on the offensive end of the floor, connecting on a team-high mark from three while leading all players in scoring in a winning effort. Garland has connected on four or more threes in 11 outings this season while posting 25 or more points on 12 occasions.
