Darius Garland

Darius Garland News: Leads way offensively in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Garland posted 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 110-91 win over Detroit.

Garland lifted Cleveland on the offensive end of the floor Monday, leading all players in scoring, threes made and assists to go along with a handful of rebounds in a well-rounded performance. Garland has been hot from deep as of late, connecting on three or more threes in six straight contests while pairing it with at least 20 points in five of those outings.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
