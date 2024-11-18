Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Leads way with 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Garland registered 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 win over the Hornets.

Garland took over as the team's primary scoring threat Sunday while Donovan Mitchell got the day off for rest purposes. He responded by leading his squad in points and assists, setting a new top mark on the year in the assist column. Garland is averaging 23.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now