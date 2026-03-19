Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Notches 13 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Garland produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Garland played through a questionable tag Wednesday for the front end of this back-to-back set, and a maintenance day could be on the table for Thursday. Since joining the Clippers, he's averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per contest.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago