Darius Garland News: Posts 22 points

Garland had 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 win over Dallas.

The Clippers got out to a hot start, with Garland making a solid contribution right away. He quieted down while the Mavericks cut into the Clippers' significant lead, but the rest of the team rallied to put the game out of reach. Garland's most glaring deficiency in recent games is in the assist column. The point guard has amassed only 17 assists over the past four games, well below his seasonal average of 6.7 assists per game.