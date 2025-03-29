Darius Garland News: Puts up 21 points in loss

Garland totaled 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 133-122 loss to the Pistons.

Garland reached the 20-point plateau for the second time in his last three games, and he's having a nice bounce-back season compared to the numbers he posted in 2023-24. This is the third time over the last four seasons in which Garland has averaged at least 20 points per game, and he should be a key piece on offense for the Cavaliers with the postseason right around the corner.