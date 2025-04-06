Darius Garland News: Rare scoring dud in upset loss

Garland recorded nine points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Kings.

It was Garland's lowest scoring output since the Feb. 21 blowout win over New York, as he struggled to shoot ball while matched up against the disruptive defense of Keon Ellis. Garland did co-lead the Cavaliers in dimes, though. The All-Star floor general has averaged 15.8 points, 7.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes across his last six games, but he's shooting just 37.8 percent from the field during this span.