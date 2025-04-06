Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Rare scoring dud in upset loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:35pm

Garland recorded nine points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Kings.

It was Garland's lowest scoring output since the Feb. 21 blowout win over New York, as he struggled to shoot ball while matched up against the disruptive defense of Keon Ellis. Garland did co-lead the Cavaliers in dimes, though. The All-Star floor general has averaged 15.8 points, 7.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes across his last six games, but he's shooting just 37.8 percent from the field during this span.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now