Darius Garland News: Reaches 20-point mark once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Garland amassed 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 victory over the Timberwolves.

Garland didn't make his Clippers debut until March 2 and made his first start Saturday, March 7, in a win over the Grizzlies. The Clippers have gone 3-0 with Garland as a starter, and the former Cavaliers floor general has posted excellent numbers so far with averages of 21.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Garland has scored at least 21 points in his three starts while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three, so the arrow is definitely pointing up for him.

