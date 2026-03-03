Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Returns to action with 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Garland had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over Golden State.

Garland's minutes were capped as expected, but he looked close to 100 percent during the victory, initiating his return with a long three-pointer early in the contest. Garland's addition will be key for the Clippers down the stretch, as they seem assured of a play-in berth and could even make the regular bracket if the Suns and Warriors falter. The Clippers have a back-to-back coming up this weekend, but Garland should be active Wednesday against the Pacers.

