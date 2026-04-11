Darius Garland News: Returns to lineup with 16 points
Garland racked up 16 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Garland rejoined the first unit after sitting out Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Garland has averaged 20.2 points, 6.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds since joining the Clippers. While his point total suffered, Garland exceeded his usual production in the secondary categories. For the Clippers to achieve maximum success, Garland needs to get closer to Kawhi Leonard's production, and a few of his lines have shown the potential to get there.
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