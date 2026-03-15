Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Returns with 25-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Garland (toe) amassed 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Kings.

Garland returned as expected for the tail end of the back-to-back. The upcoming schedule shows an upcoming back-to-back set against the Pelicans beginning on Wednesday, so there's a possibility that Garland could sit for one of those contests. He should be ready for Monday's game against the Spurs. The team would need Garland's production if Kawhi Leonard's (ankle) injury warrants a multi-game absence, and that could create a scenario where the Clippers start Garland despite the recent trend.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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