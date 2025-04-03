Darius Garland News: Scores 17 in win
Garland tallied 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in Wednesday's 124-105 win over the Knicks.
Garland turned in a solid performance Monday. He trailed Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen in scoring but still made big shots and recorded his fifth straight game with six or more assists. The 25-year-old has been steady all season, averaging 18.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds across his last 10 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now