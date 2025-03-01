Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland News: Scores 20, hands out seven dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Garland registered 20 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 123-116 win over the Celtics.

Garland didn't have his best shooting performance in this win, but the star floor general found a way to provide a spark on offense with his seven assists, allowing Donovan Mitchell, who posted 41 points, to focus more on the scoring department. Garland, who featured in this game after missing the previous two contests with a hip problem, is averaging 18.8 points and 6.1 assists per game since the beginning of February.

