Darius Garland News: Scores 20, hands out six dimes
Garland notched 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 victory over the Nets.
Garland is enjoying an excellent start to the season, and he reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time across six outings since the beginning of November. He seems to be alternating with Evan Mobley in the No. 2 role on offense behind Donovan Mitchell, but Garland is also posting solid numbers as a playmaker and defender. He's handed out at least six assists in eight of his 11 contests while recording multiple steals four times.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now