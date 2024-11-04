Darius Garland News: Shines as top scorer in win
Garland finished with 39 points (15-22 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over the Bucks.
Garland scored a game-high 39 points in an extremely efficient outing. The 24-year-old followed up an 11-point and 10-assist game against the Bucks on Saturday with a lights-out performance from downtown Monday. Garland has averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 28.9 minutes per game through eight regular-season outings. The guard has also shot 52.5 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from beyond the arc thus far.
