Darius Garland News: Sinks five treys in Tuesday's win

Garland notched 19 points (7-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 139-117 win over the Bulls.

The 25-year-old guard has been productive since missing two games in late February due to a hip issue, but he's still struggling to find his rhythm on offense. Over his last three contests, Garland has averaged 17.3 points, 7.0 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.7 boards and 0,7 steals while shooting just 32.8 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc, rates well below his 48.2 percent and 42.1 percent marks on the season.