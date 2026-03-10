Darius Garland News: Solid totals in win

Garland closed with 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over New York.

Garland is still sitting during back-to-back sets, but his production is starting to find signs of life. He followed up a 21-point performance against the Grizzlies with another total over 20 points, drilling five three-pointers in the process. His perimeter game and assist production are his strongest suits, and Monday's line is reminiscent of the totals he compiled with the Cavaliers earlier in the season.