Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Garland will start against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.

After coming off the bench in his first two appearances for the Clippers, the 26-year-old point guard will join the first unit in place of Kobe Sanders. Garland has averaged 12.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per contest with Los Angeles this season.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darius Garland See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago