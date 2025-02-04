Darius Garland News: Strong second half not enough

Garland registered 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3PT, 6-8 FT), three assists, one rebound and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to Boston.

Garland was held to just five points in the first half, but he managed to get things right in the second half, including a 12-point quarter that kept the Cavaliers on pace with the Celtics heading into the fourth frame. He has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his last 15 games, and over that span he has averaged 24.6 points on 50.9 percent shooting (including 43.7 percent from three on 7.1 3PA/G), 7.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 30.3 minutes per game.