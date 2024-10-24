Darius Garland News: Struggles with shot in opener

Garland totaled seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound and six assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 136-106 victory over the Raptors.

The Cavaliers cruised their way to a 30-point win over the Raptors in this season opener, but Garland didn't do much outside of handing six assists and struggled badly with his shot. The talented floor general should find a way to turn things around sooner rather than later, as he's averaged at least 18.0 points per game in each of the past three seasons, but he might be in line for fewer touches going forward, as Evan Mobley is likely to operate as the Cavaliers' second-best option on offense behind Donovan Mitchell.