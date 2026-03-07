Darius Garland News: Tallies 21 points vs. Memphis

Garland logged 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 26 minutes during the Clippers' 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Garland made his first start as a member of the Clippers on Saturday after coming off the bench in each of his first two outings with his new team. He helped the Clippers close things out with 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished tied with Bennedict Mathurin as the team's second-leading scorer behind Kawhi Leonard (28 points). Garland has yet to crack 30 minutes since joining the Clippers and will likely have his playing time monitored as he continues to manage a left toe injury.