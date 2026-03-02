Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Will be deployed off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Garland isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers will be monitoring Garland's minutes closely in his first game action since Jan. 14, and the fact that he's being utilized off the bench will make it a bit easier for the team to manage his workload. Kris Dunn will remain in the starting lineup for the time being, though Garland should eventually transition to the starting point guard spot once he's completed his ramp-up period.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
