Darius Garland News: Will play Monday

Garland (toe), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Pelicans, will be available for Monday's game against the Warriors, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Garland, who has not played since Jan. 14 due to left toe injury management and a right great toe sprain, is set to make his Clippers debut Monday. Before being traded, Garland averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per contest across 26 regular-season appearances for the Cavaliers this season. Garland figures to see some sort of minutes restriction given the amount of time he has missed, but it should be mentioned that the team will be playing the second half of a back-to-back set, so the point guard could end up seeing a sizable role in his return.