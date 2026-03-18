Darius Garland News: Will play Wednesday

Garland (toe) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

Wednesday is the first half of a back-to-back set with New Orleans, so Garland's presence might mean a maintenance day is coming Thursday. The star guard has averaged 19.9 points, 6.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.7 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per game over seven contests for the Clippers so far, shooting 46.4 percent from deep.