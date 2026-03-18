Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Garland (toe) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

Wednesday is the first half of a back-to-back set with New Orleans, so Garland's presence might mean a maintenance day is coming Thursday. The star guard has averaged 19.9 points, 6.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.7 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per game over seven contests for the Clippers so far, shooting 46.4 percent from deep.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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