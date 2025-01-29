Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Will rest Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Garland will be rested Wednesday against Miami.

Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so presumably, Garland will be ready for Thursday's game against Atlanta. Garland has made 13 appearances in January so far, averaging 24.7 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes. Ty Jerome could step into a larger role with Garland on the shelf for Wednesday.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now