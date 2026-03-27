Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland News: Will return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Garland (lower leg) will start the second half of Friday's game against the Pacers, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.

Garland exited to the locker room late in the second quarter after appearing to step on a camera operator's foot. However, the 26-year-old point guard has been cleared to return for the second half.

Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers
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