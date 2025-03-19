Darius Garland News: Won't play Wednesday
Garland will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Garland logged 32 minutes in Tuesday's 132-119 loss to the Clippers, finishing with 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. He'll get the night off for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll likely be back for Friday's game against the Suns. With Garland out, Ty Jerome and Isaac Okoro could step into larger roles for the Cavaliers.
