DaRon Holmes headshot

DaRon Holmes News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Nuggets recalled Holmes from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday.

Holmes will provide Denver with additional depth in the frontcourt for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, but he's unlikely to see any minutes outside of a garbage-time scenario. The 2024 first-round pick has appeared in just four games for Denver since the All-Star break, averaging 4.8 minutes per contest.

DaRon Holmes
Denver Nuggets
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