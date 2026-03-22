DaRon Holmes News: Back with parent club
The Nuggets recalled Holmes from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday.
Holmes will provide Denver with additional depth in the frontcourt for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, but he's unlikely to see any minutes outside of a garbage-time scenario. The 2024 first-round pick has appeared in just four games for Denver since the All-Star break, averaging 4.8 minutes per contest.
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