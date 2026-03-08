DaRon Holmes News: Heading to G League
Denver assigned Holmes to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday.
Holmes will return to the G League club for a spell, looking to find some opportunities to produce after seeing limited minutes off the bench over the past month with the NBA squad. He operated as a forward the last times he played in the G League, tallying double-digit scoring counts in each of his 15 appearances and adding three double-doubles thanks to his rebounding output.
