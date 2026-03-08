DaRon Holmes headshot

DaRon Holmes News: Heading to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Denver assigned Holmes to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday.

Holmes will return to the G League club for a spell, looking to find some opportunities to produce after seeing limited minutes off the bench over the past month with the NBA squad. He operated as a forward the last times he played in the G League, tallying double-digit scoring counts in each of his 15 appearances and adding three double-doubles thanks to his rebounding output.

DaRon Holmes
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaRon Holmes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaRon Holmes See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
54 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
55 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
56 days ago