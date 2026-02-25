DaRon Holmes News: Rare appearance in win

Holmes contributed five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound across three minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 victory over the Celtics.

Holmes was in the rotation for just the fifth time in the past 13 games, all of which have been garbage time appearances. With both Nikola Jokiv and Jonas Valanciunas now healthy. Holmes is merely an emergency piece, providing no fantasy value whatsoever.