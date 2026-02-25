DaRon Holmes headshot

DaRon Holmes News: Rare appearance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Holmes contributed five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound across three minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 victory over the Celtics.

Holmes was in the rotation for just the fifth time in the past 13 games, all of which have been garbage time appearances. With both Nikola Jokiv and Jonas Valanciunas now healthy. Holmes is merely an emergency piece, providing no fantasy value whatsoever.

DaRon Holmes
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaRon Holmes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaRon Holmes See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
44 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
45 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
46 days ago