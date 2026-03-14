DaRon Holmes News: Records 36 points in G League

Holmes tallied 36 points (13-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block during 38 minutes in Friday's 96-91 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Holmes shone for his shooting efficiency to achieve a game- and season-high scoring count during Friday's matchup. Having failed to secure a spot in the Nuggets' rotation lately, Holmes could continue to show his skills in the G League going forward. He has now made three consecutive appearances for the Gold, racking up at least 15 points and six rebounds in each of those games.