DaRon Holmes News: Records 36 points in G League
Holmes tallied 36 points (13-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block during 38 minutes in Friday's 96-91 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.
Holmes shone for his shooting efficiency to achieve a game- and season-high scoring count during Friday's matchup. Having failed to secure a spot in the Nuggets' rotation lately, Holmes could continue to show his skills in the G League going forward. He has now made three consecutive appearances for the Gold, racking up at least 15 points and six rebounds in each of those games.
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