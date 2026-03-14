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DaRon Holmes News: Records 36 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Holmes tallied 36 points (13-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block during 38 minutes in Friday's 96-91 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Holmes shone for his shooting efficiency to achieve a game- and season-high scoring count during Friday's matchup. Having failed to secure a spot in the Nuggets' rotation lately, Holmes could continue to show his skills in the G League going forward. He has now made three consecutive appearances for the Gold, racking up at least 15 points and six rebounds in each of those games.

DaRon Holmes
Denver Nuggets
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