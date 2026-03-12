DaRon Holmes News: Secures G League double-double
Holmes amassed 18 points (6-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 122-95 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
Holmes was far from his best in terms of shooting accuracy but did enough to earn a double-double for the fourth time in 17 G League games this season. The 23-year-old is currently on assignment with the Gold after failing to find consistency in the parent club over the past months. At the G League level, he's now averaging 20.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
