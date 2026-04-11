DaRon Holmes News: Sees limited action in win
Holmes finished Friday's 127-107 victory over the Thunder with two points (2-2 FT) and one steal across two minutes.
Nikola Jokic (wrist) didn't suit up in this contest. However, Holmes still didn't see much action from off the bench. While Jokic could be in the lineup for the season finale versus the Spurs in order to meet the 65-game threshold for awards eligibility purposes, it's unknown how much work the multi-time MVP will see. Still, even if Holmes manages to get on the floor more than usual Sunday, he likely won't be in the rotation during the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaRon Holmes See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1883 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1388 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact89 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups89 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaRon Holmes See More