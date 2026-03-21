DaRon Holmes News: Struggles Shooting versus South Bay

Holmes had 19 points (6-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in the win over South Bay.

Holmes had a rough night shooting the ball while falling one rebound shy of a double-double. However, he still led the Gold in scoring, finishing with two more points than Dane Goodwin and KJ Simpson, who each had 17. Holmes has had a fantastic year in the G League, averaging 20.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.5 steals in 13 contests with Grand Rapids.