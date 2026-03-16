DaRon Holmes News: Surges for 24 points

Holmes tallied 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 131-125 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Holmes turned in a strong double-double in the victory and combined with Coleman Hawkins for 23 total rebounds. Holmes has now secured a double-double in two of his last three matchups and is averaging 21.8 points and 7.8 rebounds through six regular-season outings with Grand Rapids.