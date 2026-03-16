DaRon Holmes News: Surges for 24 points
Holmes tallied 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 131-125 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Holmes turned in a strong double-double in the victory and combined with Coleman Hawkins for 23 total rebounds. Holmes has now secured a double-double in two of his last three matchups and is averaging 21.8 points and 7.8 rebounds through six regular-season outings with Grand Rapids.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaRon Holmes See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1857 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1362 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact63 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups63 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DaRon Holmes See More