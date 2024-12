Duke didn't play during Sunday's 126-118 G League loss to the Stockton Kings due to an undisclosed injury/illness.

In 16 games for the Spurs, Duke is averaging 16.4 points, 4. 6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Although Duke is a talented scorer, the 25-year-old has struggled with shooting this season at 39.8 percent from the floor and 28.4 percent from beyond the arc.