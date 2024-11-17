David Duke News: Logs double-double in G League loss

Duke generated 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block during 32 minutes of Sunday's 99-92 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Duke made one third of his attempts from the field and scored fewer than in his previous two starts. Still, that was enough for him to record his first double-double of the season. He's now averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game after four matches played for the G League Spurs.