David Duke News: Paces G League scoring attack

Duke recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 117-88 victory over the San Diego Clippers.

Duke turned in a polished final line, drilling 50.0 percent of his tries from the field while contributing on the glass and as a playmaker. He's really settled in on the offensive end after a sluggish start to the G League Regular Season, now averaging 16.6 points in 27.4 minutes (seven games).